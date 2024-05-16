SPRINGFIELD — A new measure being debated in the Illinois General Assembly would create a tax credit for certain news publishers based on the number of reporters they employ.The proposal from Sen. Steve Stadelman, D-Rockford, is part of a package of policies that he has been working to pass since early this year — although some worry about potential conflicts that could arise from creating new financial relationships between the government and journalists who cover it.Under Stadelman’s proposal, contained …