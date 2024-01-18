A new bill in the Illinois General Assembly would create a board of health care experts that would have the authority to set price limits on prescription medications.House Bill 4472 was introduced Wednesday by Rep. Nabeela Syed, D-Palatine, and Sen. David Koehler, D-Peoria.Using a variety of information related to the medication’s market, including the number of people taking the medication and its out-of-pocket cost, the board would assess its price. If the board finds it to be unreasonable, it could limit the amount …