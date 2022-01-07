SPRINGFIELD — Illinois lawmakers this week passed a bill clarifying issues around the massive criminal justice reform bill that passed with the support of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus last year.On a 67-42 vote, the House voted Wednesday to accept a senate amendment to House Bill 3512, clarifying issues relating to pretrial services, detainee phone calls and moving back effective dates in the police decertification system and body camera footage labeling.Rep. Justin Slaughter, D-Chicago, the lead House sponsor of …