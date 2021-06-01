SPRINGFIELD – Illinois lawmakers worked into the early hours of Tuesday morning to pass a $42.3 billion state budget plan for the upcoming fiscal year that Democrats say would fully fund K-12 education and the state’s pension obligations while also paying down a sizeable portion of the state’s debt.Lawmakers have been working on the budget since Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivered his proposal in February, and it passed on mostly partisan lines. The job became easier with better-than-expected tax collections this year as well as …