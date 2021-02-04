SPRINGFIELD — In its annual report to the General Assembly, the Illinois Supreme Court asked lawmakers to consider seven decisions it issued during 2020, including three in criminal cases.The three criminal law cases pertain to three separate areas of the state’s criminal code: stalking, regulations for sex offenders in public spaces and obstruction of justice by providing false information.Chief Justice Anne M. Burke wrote in a letter prefacing the report that summaries of the decisions “are offered for the General …