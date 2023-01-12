A sports psychologist can proceed with claims that DePaul University retaliated against her for reporting alleged instances of abuse and sexual misconduct within the university’s athletic department, a federal judge ruled Monday.U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama of the Northern District of Illinois ruled that the plaintiffs credibly alleged retaliation but did not properly establish a breach of contract nor that the university agreed to indemnify them for reasonable costs and fees.Jenny H. Conviser and her …