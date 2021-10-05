A federal judge sent a lawsuit against a nursing home in a death related to COVID-19 back to state court after the defendant failed to persuade him that it had acted at the direction of the federal government to prevent the spread of the virus.Bloomington resident Anita Martin sued elder care company Petersen Health Care after the death of her mother, Marlene Hill, who lived in the Bloomington Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, operated by Petersen.Hill died May 15, 2020, with “COVID-19 listed as a substantial …