A previously dismissed case alleging fraud by McDonald’s over prices posted at O’Hare International Airport restaurants can proceed, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the trial court erroneously denied the plaintiff’s motion for substitution of judge and required the panel to vacate all orders entered after the denial.Justice Carl A. Walker delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.In 2016, Farah Gohari sued McDonald’s Corp. in Cook County …