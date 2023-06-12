The family of a 30-year-old man who was shot and killed by Illinois state troopers during a traffic stop will have another chance to prove its case against the troopers for his death, a state appellate panel held.Darren Green Sr. sued the state of Illinois and two troopers involved in the killing of his son Darren Green Jr., bringing claims for wrongful death, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and excessive force, as well as a survival action.The Cook County Circuit Court dismissed the suit, finding that …