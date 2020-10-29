In the most litigious presidential election in memory, court fights are even happening over where poll watchers may stand as the votes are tallied.Lawsuits by the hundreds already have been filed — with the prospect of many more before and after Tuesday’s voting — as both Democrats and Republicans try to settle in court a process that is usually determined by citizens simply casting ballots.The legal action runs along a broad spectrum, from a dispute over whether guns are allowed near polling places to more complicated …