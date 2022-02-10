The U.S. Bankruptcy Code bars an attorney from using a Chapter 7 liquidation filing to discharge a debt stemming from a professional misconduct case brought against him, a federal appeals court held.Ruling on the issue for the first time, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that Tim Osicka’s $12,500 debt is a “fine, penalty, or forfeiture” under Section 523(a)(7) of the Bankruptcy Code and, therefore, is not dischargeable.The court rejected the argument that the debt is simply compensation for the money that …