Illinois ranks among the top 10 states with the highest number of reported human trafficking cases with at least 127 reported cases in 2018, according to national data.Labor and sex trafficking remains a prevalent issue in Illinois and nationally, said Catherine N. Longkumer, who serves as the managing attorney of the individual rights and social justice practice group at the Legal Aid Society of Metropolitan Family Services.This is one fact that advocates for human trafficking victims, such as Longkumer, hoped to …