An attorney who pleaded guilty to property damage and was sanctioned in January 2020 should remain suspended as he has failed to comply with recommended treatment and to meet other conditions, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.The administrator charged Vichian R. Ford of Decatur with committing a criminal act that reflected adversely on his fitness as a lawyer after he allegedly broke windows and a glass door in a vacant professional building.Police officers called to …