A lawsuit filed against the Chicago Blackhawks by a former Michigan high school student who said he was sexually assaulted by ex-assistant coach Brad Aldrich has been dismissed, an attorney said Monday.Susan Loggans, who represents the former student, told The Associated Press that an order in the case was entered last week in Cook County Circuit Court. She declined to comment on the dismissal or the order.The Blackhawks also declined to comment Monday.Earlier this month, the Blackhawks and former first-round pick Kyle …