The Social Security Administration erred in refusing to consider certain medical evidence submitted on behalf of a claimant by a lawyer who later pleaded guilty in a $550 million fraud scheme, a federal appeals court held.In an amended opinion, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision to send Tyler N. Jaxson’s claim for benefits back to the SSA for further proceedings.The court acknowledged that two federal statutes — one covering disability payments and the other covering supplemental-security income …