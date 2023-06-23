If Eric Schnibbe had cashed a $1 million check proffered by his employer, a law firm in Salt Lake City, to resolve his demand for $5.5 million from a $55 million contingency fee, the firm would have easily won summary judgment based on accord and satisfaction when he sued for $4.5 million.But the $1 million proffer — $600,000 after withholdings — appeared in Schnibbe’s bank account by direct deposit when Magleby Cataxinos & Greenwood handed out bonuses for work on the contingency fee case. And although Schnibbe didn’t …