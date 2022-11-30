An attorney who neglected three client matters and failed to refund $1,000 in unearned fees should be suspended for one year, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission (ARDC) hearing board.Justin Koslan Schwartz of Law Office of Justin Schwartz was the subject of a three-count complaint from the administrator, charging him with lack of diligence in connection with his representation of Karen Mason in her discrimination case against her employer VW Credit Inc.Schwartz, according to the …