An attorney who converted $56,000 owed in a fee-splitting agreement and failed to participate in contempt proceedings should be disbarred, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Robert M. Romero was charged with converting settlement proceeds owed to attorney Lisa Lange, who represented a personal injury client alongside him from October 2012 to April 2018 in Cook County Circuit Court.Lange worked for Romero from 2007 to 2012 as an associate, according to the ARDC …