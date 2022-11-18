An attorney who misused more than $165,000 belonging to his former employer should be disbarred, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Michael Anthony Manges was the subject of a one-count complaint from the administrator alleging that he engaged in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation, in violation of Illinois Rule of Professional Conduct 8.4(c).The charge arose from Manges allegedly forging the signature of Joseph A. LaZara, owner of Joseph …