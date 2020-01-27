A federal judge has appointed lead lawyers in a class-action case against a Chicago-headquartered dairy.U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. has named Amy E. Keller of DiCello Levitt Gutzler LLC, along with Melissa Weiner of Pearson, Simon & Warshaw LLP in Minneapolis and Michael Reese of Reese LLP in New York to manage animal welfare claims against Fairlife LLC. The dairy is owned by Coca-Cola.In an eight-page order Wednesday, Dow wrote that each of the three leadership teams submitted by plaintiffs to serve as class …