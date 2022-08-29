Lawyers who secured a $1.1 billion settlement in the deadly collapse last year of a beachfront Florida condominium building were awarded more than $70 million in fees Monday by a judge.The total was less than the approximately $100 million attorneys with the 17 law firms had requested, but there were no guarantees initially they would ever be paid in the days after the Champlain Towers South building fell June 24, 2021, killing 98 people.Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said surviving family members and people who …