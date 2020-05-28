This is the second in a series on lawyers in Illinois’ 101st General Assembly.

Rep. Emanuel Chris Welch’s series of conversations on Facebook Live began April 1 as a Q&A with his two kids — 8-year-old Tyler and 6-year-old Marley — about COVID-19.

Six weeks later, on May 13, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was the guest on Welch’s weekly Facebook Live stream.

Unlike some of his peers in the state legislature, Welch frequently uses Twitter and Facebook.

“I enjoy it. I think it is an important tool to help get information out, and it’s taken on a greater role during the time of staying at home,” Welch said in an interview.

Welch, a Democrat from Hillside, has hosted other officials — among them are Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, U.S. Sen. Richard R. Durbin, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike and Pritzker Chief of Staff Anne Caprara.

He’s posted 16 videos to date since the April launch.

Welch’s conversations also showcase constituents from his 7th Legislative District, which covers the west-suburban communities of Forest Park, Maywood, Bellwood and Westchester.

Two local businesswomen — popcorn-maker Stacey Hawkins Armstrong and accountant Vena Nelson — spoke during Welch’s April 26 discussion. They were joined by Rebecca Shi, executive director of American Business Immigration Coalition, to discuss the federal Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Armstrong, owner of Sha-Poppin Gourmet Popcorn in Westchester, and her lawyer, Edelson P.C. partner Ari J. Scharg, shared an update a class-action lawsuit Armstrong is leading against Chase Bank over its handling of PPP applications, which dipped into a limited pool of money appropriated by Congress.

Armstrong alleges the bank improperly prioritized large corporations over small businesses in administering the PPP loans.

Welch is also a partner at Ancel Glink P.C., where he represents units of local government in litigation.

He said his background as a lawyer and member of the General Assembly as well as his past work experience at a news station, are helpful as he tries to make connections with constituents during a stressful time.

“I’m trying to use my collective experiences, from being an old news assignment editor at WGN-TV to being a lawyer who has represented local governments for over 20 years to now being a state representative for eight years and say, ‘What do people want to know? What are people talking about?’ And when you look at the news and you’re looking at the emails and calls that we’re receiving, I’m trying to address those issues with these conversations,” he said.

The Daily Law Bulletin spoke with Welch earlier this month, before the conversation with Pritzker, about his online conversations. The interview below has been edited for length and clarity.

CDLB: Why did you decide to start these videos after the governor’s stay-at-home order went into effect?

Welch: First, I’m very active on social media. I find it very helpful in getting my message out at all times. But during the COVID-19 crisis with us staying at home, I think even more so it’s been an effective tool in getting the message out.

We are getting inundated with information on a daily basis. And so I want to try to get as much information out in various mechanisms as possible. And then also, quite frankly, we have received several emails. Most of the ones that have received have been from non-constituents but nonetheless I read them, who say that we’re not working and we should return our paychecks or take a pay cut. And I took issue with those emails.

I don’t think a crisis is a time to take a break or relax. This is not a vacation. This is a time to work harder and answer questions from very frustrated constituents, people have lost their jobs and their businesses are closed. And so, that Facebook Live conversation started with just wanting to get that information out and show people that we’re still at work.

CDLB: How did those Facebook conversations happen with your constituents?

Welch: Well, I’m very accessible to my constituents … So, they’re comfortable reaching out to me when there’s issues. I’ve had several local businesses reach out about frustrations with the small business Paycheck Protection Program. That’s why I’ve been so vocal about the issues with that particular program, because my constituents have called me or emailed me with concerns. I’ve been able to put them in touch with community banks or local accountants who are technical experts and help them navigate this difficult process.

As elected officials, it’s important for us to meet people where they are at. And the fact that pretty much everyone is following the stay-at-home orders, I think social media is now, finally, a go-to place to put out information, because people have nothing else to do. They’re spending a lot of time on their social media. I think that’s one of the reasons why these are being so effective.

CDLB: What kind of feedback are you receiving generally about the Facebook conversations?

Welch: I’ve got nothing but positive feedback. In fact, the one with the governor is occurring because they’d taken notice of what we’re doing, and his staff called and asked if I’d do one with the governor.

Everyone else, I’ve called and pitched ideas to them, because I’m aware of things that they’re doing in their office that I thought would be helpful information to get out to my constituents, and they happily came on. I pleasantly received a call from the governor’s staff asking if I’d welcome the governor. I said, ‘Absolutely. Who wouldn’t?’