In the Illinois General Assembly, a 38-member class of state legislators also practice as attorneys. Sens. Paul M. Schimpf, Michael E. Hastings and Jason A. Barickman hold rank as the only lawmakers with both a J.D. and a military I.D.Schimpf, R-Waterloo, served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 20 years, first commissioned in 1993 as a second lieutenant and retiring as a staff judge advocate for Marine Corps Installation Command, advising a two-star general on constitutional issues. He’s served in the Illinois Senate …