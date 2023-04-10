A proposal by the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission (ARDC) that would redefine the types of reportable convictions remains pending with the Supreme Court Rules Committee after receiving pointed criticism at a public hearing.The proposed amendment would clarify — or as critics say, expand — the circumstances under which an attorney would be required to report a conviction under Supreme Court Rule 761.Lawyers would have to report events to the ARDC that do not result in the formal entry of a judgment …