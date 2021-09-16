COLUMBIA, Mo. — Two lawyers are demanding the removal of two courthouse murals in Columbia that show a white man pointing a gun at a Native American man, shirtless Black men chained by their ankles, and white men being hanged and whipped.Gary Oxenhandler and Rusty Antel say the artwork in the Boone County Courthouse, which was painted by Sidney Larson in 1994, has been “personally and professionally upsetting,” The Columbia Missourian reported Tuesday.County commissioners are seeking public input on the …