Lea S. Gutierrez, the new administrator for the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission, said she wants lawyers to think of the organization as more than just a disciplinary entity.Gutierrez assumed the role Oct. 23 and said she is currently in the midst of her “listening tour,” starting internally, to target pertinent issues impacting lawyers. She will then have similar discussions with sibling entities, bar associations and complaining witnesses to best evaluate needs.Gutierrez, the first …