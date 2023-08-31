A coalition of elected officials and business leaders in Illinois is calling on President Joe Biden to ease work restrictions for asylum seekers and other long-term undocumented workers — a move they say is both humane and would help solve ongoing labor shortages.In the year since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republican governors began bussing and flying Central and South American migrants to so-called sanctuary cities, Chicago city leaders report they have received more than 13,000 asylum seekers. The vast …