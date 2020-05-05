Reviewing the history of the rescissional remedy of reclamation (the limited right of a credit seller to recover merchandise sold to an insolvent buyer) in a fight between Whirlpool Corp. (which sold appliances to hhgregg Inc. shortly before the retailer filed for reorganization under Chapter 11) and Wells Fargo Bank (which provided debtor-in-possession, or DIP, financing to hhgregg), the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals considered “whether the seller’s reclamation claim is superior to the claims of secured lenders — more specifically, the lenders that extended debtor-in-possession financing in exchange for a priming, first-priority floating lien on existing and after-acquired inventory.”

A “priming, first-priority lien” is “a lien that leapfrogs over preexisting liens to top priority.”

hhgregg owed $66 million to Wells Fargo when it filed a bankruptcy petition on March 6, 2017. The same day, Wells Fargo agreed to provide $80 million in DIP financing. A bankruptcy judge approved the deal — and gave Wells Fargo “a comprehensive, super-priority security interest in hhgregg’s assets” — on March 7, 2017. Three days later, Whirlpool “sent a reclamation demand

seeking the return of approximately $16.3 million of unpaid inventory delivered to hhgregg in the 45-day period before the petition date.”

Affirming a judgment for Wells Fargo, the 7th Circuit concluded that “Whirlpool’s reclamation claim is subordinate to Wells Fargo’s DIP financing lien.” Whirlpool Corp. v. Wells Fargo Bank, No. 18-3363 (February 11, 2020).

Here are highlights of Judge Diane S. Sykes’ opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

We begin with some background on the right of reclamation both outside and within bankruptcy.

Reclamation outside bankruptcy

Reclamation is a limited in rem remedy that permits a seller to regain possession of goods delivered to an insolvent purchaser on credit. It is a rescissional remedy, based upon the theory that the seller has been defrauded. Indeed, at common law and under the Uniform Sales Act, the seller can only reclaim goods by proving that the buyer fraudulently induced delivery by misrepresenting its solvency.

The Uniform Commercial Code codified the remedy in a different form, removing the requirement to prove fraudulent inducement — but only for a small set of time limited claims. Under Section 2-702(2), a credit seller may reclaim goods delivered to an insolvent buyer provided a demand for reclamation is made within ten days of the buyer’s receipt of the goods; if the buyer made a written misrepresentation of solvency in the three months before delivery, the 10-day limit does not apply.

In addition to these temporal and procedural qualifiers, the U.C.C. remedy is substantively limited: a seller’s reclamation right is subject to the rights of buyers in the ordinary course and other good-faith purchasers.

Reclamation within bankruptcy

Within bankruptcy, reclamation has a checkered history. Prior to the Bankruptcy Reform Act of 1978, it was unclear whether the trustee could use his various strong-arm powers against a trade creditor’s Section 2-702 reclamation claim.

In response, the 1978 act added a new subpart to 11 U.S.C. Sec. 546, the section of the Bankruptcy Code that sets limits on the trustee’s avoidance powers. Because the code’s reclamation provision is stated as a limitation on the trustee’s powers, the language is a bit clunky; we paraphrase here.

As originally adopted, Section 546(c) declared that the trustee’s rights and powers under Section 544(a) (the strong-arm provision), Section 545 (statutory liens), Section 547 (preferences), and Section 549 (post-petition transactions) were “subject to any statutory right or common-law right of a seller... Of goods... To reclaim such goods if the debtor has received such goods while insolvent” provided the seller made written demand for reclamation within “ten days after receipt of such goods by the debtor.” Bankruptcy Reform Act of 1978, Section 546(c)(1).

In its original form, Section 546(c) preserved the bankruptcy court’s flexibility to facilitate reorganization by authorizing a substitute remedy: the court could deny an otherwise valid reclamation demand (thus leaving the goods in the estate) if it granted the seller an administrative expense claim (these are governed by Section 503(b)) or secured the claim with a lien. Section 546(c)(2).

A later amendment to Section 546(c) extended the deadline for written notice to 20 days if the ten-day period expired after commencement of the bankruptcy case. Bankruptcy Reform Act of 1994.

Before the Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act of 2005 (BAPCPA) bankruptcy courts struggled to resolve conflicts between claims of reclaiming sellers under Section 546(c) and claims of secured lenders holding floating liens on the debtor’s inventory.

As originally enacted Section 546(c) did not address the effect of a prior lien on the rights of a reclaiming seller. So judges looked to state law rules, specifically the relevant state’s version of Section 2-702. As we’ve explained, under Section 2-702(3) the right of a seller to reclaim goods is “subject to the rights of a buyer in ordinary course or other good faith purchaser.”

The prevailing view was that since most secured creditors are good faith purchasers under the U.C.C., Section 2-702(3) has the effect, in priority terms, of placing the reclaiming seller behind the insolvent buyer’s secured creditors who have security interests in the goods, but ahead of the buyer’s unsecured creditors.

Congress addressed this issue in 2005 when it enacted BAPCPA, which substantially reworked Section 546(c). The statutory language is still clunky, more so in fact. For completeness we include the relevant text in full:

“(c)(1) ...Subject to the prior rights of a holder of a security interest in such goods or the proceeds thereof, the rights and powers of the trustee... Are subject to the right of a seller of goods that has sold goods to the debtor, in the ordinary course of such seller’s business, to reclaim such goods if the debtor has received such goods while insolvent, within 45 days before the date of the commencement of a case under this title, but such seller may not reclaim such goods unless such seller demands in writing reclamation of such goods:

“(A) not later than 45 days after the date of receipt of such goods by the debtor; or

“(B) not later than 20 days after the date of commencement of the case, if the 45-day period expires after the commencement of the case.

“(2) If a seller of goods fails to provide notice in the manner described in paragraph (1), the seller still may assert the rights contained in Section 503(b)(9).”

Among other key modifications to the statute, the 2005 amendments (1) omitted the prior version’s reference to statutory or common-law reclamation rights; (2) enlarged the reclamation look-back period from 10 to 45 days; (3) set a hard deadline to serve a written reclamation demand at 20 days after the petition date; and (4) added new language making explicit that a seller’s right to reclaim goods is “subject to the prior rights of a holder of a security interest in such goods or the proceeds thereof.”

One more notable change: the substitute remedies in the earlier version of the statute — an administrative expense claim or a lien — are gone. Instead, subsection (c)(2) cross-references to a new Section 503(b)(9), another BAPCPA innovation.

Section 503(b) lists the allowable administrative expenses that ordinarily enjoy priority in bankruptcy over other unsecured claims; generally speaking, these are costs incurred in the preservation and administration of the estate.

The 2005 amendments added a new subsection (b)(9), which lists as an allowable administrative expense “the value of any goods received by the debtor within 20 days before the date of commencement of a case under this title in which the goods have been sold to the debtor in the ordinary course of such debtor’s business.”

So by operation of the cross-reference in Section 546(c)(2), a reclaiming seller might have an administrative expense claim for the value of goods delivered to the debtor on days 1-20 before the start of the bankruptcy case even if the seller fails to serve a timely written reclamation demand and thus forfeits a claim to recover goods delivered during the 45-day look-back period under Section 546(c)(1).

Section 503(b)(9) raises its own set of interpretive and application issues, but this appeal doesn’t require us to address them. The only question here is whether Whirlpool’s reclamation claim is subordinate to Wells Fargo’s DIP financing lien. It is, for reasons we’ll turn to now.

BAPCPA’s Section 546(c) created a federal priority rule

One of BAPCPA’s key changes to Section 546(c) was the adoption of a federal priority rule for resolving disputes between reclaiming sellers and secured lenders over the same goods. To the extent that priority was uncertain under the old version of Section 546(c), after the 2005 amendments, it’s crystal clear that a seller’s reclamation claim is subordinate to “the prior rights of a holder of a security interest.” Sec. 546(c)(1).

What this means as a practical matter is that if the value of any given reclaiming supplier’s goods does not exceed the amount of debt secured by the prior lien, that reclamation claim is valueless.

Here, under the terms of the March 6 DIP financing agreement and effective upon entry of the court’s March 7 interim DIP financing order, Wells Fargo obtained a priming, first-priority security interest in all hhgregg assets, including the Whirlpool inventory.

Whirlpool’s reclamation demand came later, on March 10, and is therefore “subject to” Wells Fargo’s prior rights as the holder of a perfected, first-priority security interest in the reclaimed goods.

The bankruptcy judge correctly subordinated Whirlpool’s reclamation claim to the DIP financing lien.