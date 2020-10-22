Legal Aid Society held its annual awards luncheon Wednesday via Zoom and recognized Hubert L. Allen for his pro-bono work through Abbott Laboratories’ legal department. LAS, a branch of Metropolitan Family Services, provides pro-bono legal assistance to low income individuals and vulnerable communities including immigrants, the elderly, and victims of human trafficking and domestic abuse. “Last year we provided assistance to 13,800 individuals,” said Amanda Amert, the event’s co-chair and a partner at Willkie Farr & …