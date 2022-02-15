A federal judge declined to dismiss a legal malpractice lawsuit against an attorney accused of offering bad advice and failing to file his client’s claims within the statue of limitations in an employment discrimination case.Michael Koumjian brought the lawsuit against attorney Charles Lee Mudd, Jr. and his firm Mudd Law Offices P.C., alleging Mudd breached the retainer agreement and violated the standard of care in a number of ways.Koumjian, a pilot with Express Jet Airlines, said he was discriminated against and harassed …