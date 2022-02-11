A state appellate panel revived a legal malpractice suit against a Chicago firm by allowing a living trust to replace the case’s original plaintiff.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the circuit court abused its discretion in denying the trust’s motion to substitute after the death of the plaintiff.Justice Eileen O’Neill Burke delivered the judgment of the court.Robert Seifert sued attorney Emilie G. Kaplan and her firm, then Sneckenberg, Thompson & Brody, LLP (STB), in Cook County Circuit Court in …