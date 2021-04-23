Where plaintiffs failed to plead that they would have paid employee’s wages on time but for employee’s advice concerning supplemental employment agreements, legal malpractice claims against employee were foreclosed.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Charles P. Kocoras, Northern District of Illinois. UFT is a commercial finance company founded by Joanne Marlowe in 2008. Richard Fisher worked as a consultant with UFT from February 2013 to September 2013 and then became employed by UFT as its …