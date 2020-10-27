Where a client files suit for legal malpractice the statute of limitations does not begin counting at the negligence or at the client’s awareness of it, but only once the client suffers her monetary damages such as a legal judgment.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Thomas R. Mulroy Jr.Louis and Cheryl Hermansen (the Hermansens) were the owners of C to C Imports Inc. (CTC), a corporation that owned property in Elk Grove Village secured by two mortgages and …