Where a client is informed by a judge in the underlying case that his prior counsel had committed legal malpractice, the statute of limitations does not automatically begin if he has not yet suffered a legally cognizable injury.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Diane M. Shelley.William Roger Carlson Jr., and his law firm Carlson Partners Ltd., were retained by Bryan Barus and Suburban Real Estate Services for advice in dissolving a company — ROC/Suburban LLC …