Where a plaintiff in a legal malpractice suit is forced to hire additional counsel to achieve a result in the underlying case because of the alleged malpractice, the plaintiff has incurred an injury and the statute of limitations begins to run.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Brigid M. McGrath.Arie Zweig and his wife met with Mr. and Mrs. Bozorgi in December 2010 to discuss investing in Bedford Med LLC, a potential ambulatory surgical center and medical office building …