Where a party seeks guardianship for the legal protection of a disabled person based on a sudden change made to their will with the aid of a new law firm, the knowledge of the change does not in itself suffice to begin the statute of limitations for legal malpractice against said law firm.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Michael F. Otto.Alyce K. Newman (Ms. Newman) was the mother to P. Andre Katz (Andre) and Leonard Katz (Leonard). According to Andre, in 2016 Leonard …