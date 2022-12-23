A former Chicago litigator turned marketer received a city award for helping police resolve a standoff with a neighbor in Highland Park, citing his experience as a lawyer as useful in the situation.Ross Fishman, CEO of Fishman Marketing, Inc., was awarded the City’s Citizen Citation for Meritorious Service by Highland Park Chief of Police Lou Jogmen earlier this month for his contributions to the peaceful resolution of the incident.After learning of his involvement from another Chicago lawyer, Highland Park Mayor Nancy …