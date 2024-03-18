Where defendant law firm is accused of conspiracy to commit defamatory conduct, that does not provide a basis for applying the crime-fraud exception to attorney-client privilege.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Jerry A. Esrig.James MacDonald was the founder of HBC, an Evangelical Christian megachurch, but in February 2019 he was terminated as senior pastor when HBC found him “biblically disqualified” based on a “sinful pattern of inappropriate language, anger, and …