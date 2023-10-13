Where a party has not requested the representation of an attorney and no retainer or offer of employment was made, there is no attorney-client relationship and an attorney’s lien cannot be perfected.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge James N. O’Hara.Philippe Leroy was injured in 2014, tripping over a metal stanchion protruding from a walkway. He and his spouse, Jory Vinikour, signed an agreement with Touhy Law Group P.C. (Touhy) for a one-third contingent fee, and on Nov. 10 …