Where a party seeks to avoid paying attorney fees by alleging that counsel had a conflict of interest, the proper forum for such claims is the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission, and a trial court that denies otherwise reasonable fees due to such allegations abuses its discretion to do so.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed in part, reversed in part, and remanded the decision of DuPage County Circuit Judge Paul M. Fullerton.Sara Weber, elderly, ill, and under the care of Mary Barton, filed for divorce …