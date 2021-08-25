Where counsel for a defendant puts forward an argument for his own ineffectiveness as trial counsel, he does not have a per se conflict of interest, and an actual conflict of interest must be demonstrated to warrant a new hearing.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Timothy Chambers.Steven Zirko shot and stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her mother in their home in Glenview in 2004. At trial, evidence was brought forth that Zirko had previously solicited someone to kill his ex …