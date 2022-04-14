Where a person who was committed under the Sexually Violent Persons Commitment Act alleges legal malpractice against the counsel representing him at the commitment hearings, he must allege that he is not in fact a sexually violent person and may not proceed without doing so.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Winnebago County Associate Judge Donna R. Honzel.Thomas Powers was found guilty of attempted aggravated sexual assault with a weapon in 2001. Powers was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment, which …