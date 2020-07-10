Where counsel has represented plaintiff in a matter subject to statutory fee-shifting, the plaintiff may receive an award of reasonable attorney fees for counsel’s work even when the work was performed pro bono and no fees were incurred.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Peter Flynn.Victoria Kirk, Karissa Rothkopf and Riley Johnson (plaintiffs) all submitted affidavits to the State Registrar of Vital Records (State Registrar) seeking new birth certificates …