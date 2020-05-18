Where a court seeks the identity of an attorney’s client, that identity is not protected by attorney-client privilege unless the attorney can establish via evidence that the client would suffer prejudice or that such a revelation would be against the public interest.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Michael F. Otto.

The Superior Court of California entered a $1.675 million judgment against John Beckstedt and When 2 Trade Group LLC (collectively, debtors) in January 2017. Michael Margules, Edward Amaral and Mosholu Inc. (collectively, plaintiffs) registered the judgment in Cook County and initiated supplementary proceedings to discover assets. After receiving responses they deemed insufficient or incomplete, they filed a third-party citation to discover assets against the debtors and also their lawyer, Richard Steck. When they were unable to contact Beckstedt, the plaintiffs requested that Steck sit for a citation examination. Steck asserted that he never billed or issued statements to Beckstedt or When 2 Trade and that all information including the identity of his other clients, was privileged.

During his examination, Steck stated that he was asked to represent Beckstedt and When 2 Trade by “a third party” for which he received “intangibles, not any money, property, or any other tangible consideration.” When asked the identity of the third-party, Steck invoked attorney-client privilege. Steck claimed to be unaware of any relationship between the debtors and his third-party client. The plaintiffs moved to compel Steck to identify the third-party client and the court granted the motion. Steck refused and was held in direct civil contempt, with the fine stayed pending his anticipated appeal. He appealed.

On appeal, the plaintiffs argued that Steck’s third client and his relationship to the debtors was relevant to their attempt to recover their judgment. In addition, the plaintiffs note that attorney-client privilege “[g]enerally... Does not protect a client’s identity” except where revealing their identity would prejudice the client significantly or if it would be against the public interest. Steck invoked both these exceptions, but failed to provide evidence supporting their application and so lacked the factual support for either exception. The appellate court emphasized that Steck’s lack of factual support “dooms his attempt to rely on the public interest exception... [and] his attempt to suggest that his client will be prejudiced by the disclosure.”

The appellate court concluded that the identity of Steck’s client was not protected by attorney-client privilege and that Steck had failed to demonstrate that one of the exceptions to this general rule applied in the instant case. By refusing to provide factual support relating to the position of the third-party client, Steck had effectively barred himself from demonstrating that the client will be prejudiced or that such a revelation would be against the public interest. Steck additionally argued that the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct provide protection for the client, but Rule 1.6 paragraph (b) specifically allows an attorney to reveal information relating to the representation of a client without the client’s consent to comply with a court order.

Therefore the appellate court affirmed and remanded the decision of the circuit court.

Michael Margules, et al. v. John Beckstedt, et al.

2019 IL App (1st) 190012

Writing for the court: Justice Michael B. Hyman

Concurring: Justices Terrence J. Lavin and Aurelia Pucinski

Released: April 13, 2020