SPRINGFIELD — Three of the state’s Supreme Court justices joined lawmakers in the Illinois House of Representatives Wednesday to witness Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker deliver his second State of the State Address.Robed and sitting at the front of the chamber, Illinois Supreme Court Justices P. Scott Neville Jr. and Thomas L. Kilbride and Chief Justice Anne M. Burke watched as the first-term governor laid out his plan of action for the upcoming legislative session.Pritzker touched on issues spanning criminal …