The last day on the job for the Legislative Inspector General Carol Pope was Thursday, leaving the office vacant as of Friday.“We have to reeducate ourselves to fight the corruption that exists under the Capitol dome,” Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, who chairs the Senate Ethics Commission, said during a news conference Thursday.Pope, a former prosecutor and appellate court judge, tendered her resignation in July. She called the office a “paper tiger” and blasted lawmakers saying they “demonstrated true ethics reform is not a …