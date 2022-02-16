A federal judge barred some opinions from an expert in a case alleging police used excessive force on a man who a doctor later said was in a confused and aggressive state as a result of a seizure.Brendan Kelly brought a lawsuit against the Village of Lemont and Lemont police officers alleging excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment. It also included a malicious prosecution claim over charges he resisted arrest, which were later dropped.Kelly moved in limine to bar some aspects of the opinion testimony of the …