A litigation finance company can proceed with claims that a Florida attorney’s misleading medical information led it to loan millions of dollars to former NFL players — money that won’t be paid back.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall gave Preferred Capital Funding of Nevada LLC the go-ahead to pursue its claims against Phillip Timothy Howard of Howard & Associates Attorneys at Law P.A. of Tallahassee, Fla. Howard is accused of lying to obtain litigation financing …