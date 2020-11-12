LeRoy K. Martin, the judge who has led Cook County’s criminal courts for the past five years, is headed to the appellate court next year.The Illinois Supreme Court announced Thursday Martin will join the 1st District Appellate Court on Jan. 4.Martin, who turned 61 on Thursday, said the appointment is “humbling.”“Obviously I’m very honored to be considered,” he said in an interview with the Daily Law Bulletin Thursday. “I’m going to approach the job like I’ve approached all my assignments and just work extremely hard, and …