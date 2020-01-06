The Dec. 11, 2019, issue of the Daily Law Bulletin reported the results of a study conducted by the American Civil Liberties Union concerning compliance with a recent state law requiring lactation rooms in all state courthouses.The story was accurate; the report was not.The methodology described in the report is that “interns” were tasked with calling “every circuit court facility” within the 49 largest counties in the state; it is quite unclear who was contacted or even what number was called.In …